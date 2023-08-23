Western Azerbaijan Community slams Luxembourg FM's anti-Azerbaijani statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the anti-Azerbaijani statement made by Luxembourg’s foreign minister on August 23, News.Az reports.

“Such statements by Luxembourg’s foreign minister, who has long demonstrated a tough anti-Azerbaijani position, are ridiculous. The Azerbaijani public remembers the unfair and hostile position of Luxembourg since the Patriotic War,” the Community said in a statement.

"This country demonstrates a clear disrespect for human values and international law. Luxembourg, which for 30 years has never called on Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and turned a blind eye to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, including us, Western Azerbaijanis, has no moral right to make any appeals against Azerbaijan,” noted the Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also called on Luxembourg to stop gross interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.

News.Az