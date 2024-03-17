Western Azerbaijan Community slams slanderous statements by group of corrupt and racist members of European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of corrupt and racist members of the European Parliament have slandered Azerbaijan under the pretext of cultural heritage protection and attempted to interfere in its internal affairs, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports.

“In their communication, the parliamentarians used divisive language along religious lines rather than universal terms that encompass the heritage of all peoples, and spoke exclusively of Armenian heritage,” said the Community.

“It is well-known that Armenia has systematically and massively destroyed the cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijanis in its territory and in the Azerbaijani territories it once occupied. In Armenia, 300 mosques, hundreds of cemeteries, and numerous other cultural monuments have been erased from the face of the earth. Armenia does not allow the UNESCO mission to visit for monitoring the condition of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage there.

Instead of defaming Azerbaijan and inciting religious hatred, the members of the European Parliament must facilitate the visit of the UNESCO mission to Armenia, work towards stopping the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage there, and most importantly, support the return of the 300,000 displaced Western Azerbaijanis to their homelands,” the Community added.

