Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson: ‘We’re ready to return to our native lands and coexist there’ (VIDEO)

Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, gave an interview to the CBC Weekly Talk hosted by Anastasia Lavrina.

In her interview, the spokesperson pointed out that during the last deportation that took place in 1988-1991, more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their ancestral lands.

“Western Azerbaijanis are ready to return to their native lands and coexist there,” she stated.

News.Az