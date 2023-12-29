Western Azerbaijan Community supports Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy in upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Friday convened an extraordinary general meeting to express support for Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy in the presidential election scheduled for 7 February 2024, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP, noted that the upcoming presidential election will be a landmark event in the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Alakbarli also expressed the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community for the candidacy of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and brought the issue of return to Western Azerbaijan to the international agenda.

Other speakers at the meeting also expressed their support for the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev who continues the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with honor and dignity.

Following the speeches, a statement was adopted at the general meeting.

The statement notes that President Ilham Aliyev, whose main duty is to serve the strengthening of the Azerbaijani state and ensure the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people, is recognized as an excellent citizen, a leader loyal to his political heritage, and a reforming statesman for his services to the Motherland. The statement also emphasizes that by restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, President Ilham Aliyev made his greatest contribution to the history of statehood.

In the statement, the Community also expresses its confidence that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who managed to ensure the return of thousands of IDPs to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, will ensure the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands - Western Azerbaijan. Hundreds of thousands of members of the Western Azerbaijan Community declare their support for Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election to be held in the country on February 7.

News.Az