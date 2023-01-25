Western Azerbaijan Community to consider approving ‘Concept of Return’ on Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community held a meeting in an expanded format on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Board members, intellectuals and specialists represented in the Community’s structures, News.Az reports.

Delivering a keynote speech at the meeting, Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP, said a series of events, as well as separate and group meetings in the presence of specialists, were held in order to develop the “Concept of Return”. He noted that during this process, a large number of valuable proposals were received from the general public. The received proposals were analyzed and systematized according to the main topics, and a draft document was prepared. It was decided to submit the draft document to the Supervisory Board for approval.

On behalf of the Community’s leadership, Alekberli expressed deep gratitude to all those who took part in the development of the draft of the Concept.

The Supervisory Board will consider approving the “Concept of Return” at its meeting scheduled for Thursday.

