Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to allow Azerbaijani expellees to return home

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on the Armenian government to respect its international human rights obligations and to create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

“Today on June 20, World Refugee Day, the Western Azerbaijan Community, uniting Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, reiterates its solidarity with displaced persons around the world and calls on the international community to pay more attention to refugee issues,” the Community said in a statement.“The sustainable resolution of displacement problems lies in creating conditions for displaced people to return to their homelands safely and with dignity. The Western Azerbaijan Community is determined to achieve the return of its members to their native lands through dialogue. The Community respects the norms and principles of international law, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, as well as the values of peace, reconciliation, and coexistence,” it noted.The Community reaffirmed its readiness for direct dialogue with the Armenian government regarding the issue of return.“Despite the Community's repeated attempts for dialogue, Armenia has not yet responded to its calls. Armenia's avoidance of dialogue does not contribute to progress towards a just and sustainable resolution,” added the Community.

