Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to create conditions for safe return of Azerbaijanis

Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to create conditions for safe return of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged the Armenian government to create conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis.

“Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke in an interview with his country's media about the return of Armenians to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. It is absurd that the Armenian leadership rejects Azerbaijan's offer of reintegration and talks about the return of Armenians who left Karabakh, but does not talk about the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.“This clearly demonstrates the discriminatory policy of the Armenian side,” it noted.“We strongly condemn the Armenian leadership's disregard for the principle of reciprocity in the issue of return and the violation of the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia, and demand that the Armenian government create conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis,” the Community added.

News.Az