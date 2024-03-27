Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to end its deceptive games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although the Armenian leadership has made political declarations recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, it contradicts these statements legally, by lodging inter-state claims that challenge the Azerbaijani sovereignty over the Karabakh region, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Community noted that on March 29, 2024, an event is to be held at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University in the United States, featuring an outdated term "nagorno-karabakh" in its title. “This event, which represents an infringement on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, is expected to include a presentation by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the official representative of Armenia for the legal claims it has raised against Azerbaijan in international courts.”

The Community emphasized that the Armenian government's initiation of claims that target the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in international courts, and its international advocacy of these claims, exacerbate regional tensions.

“The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian government halt these actions. Rather than engaging in such provocations, Armenia should redirect its efforts towards facilitating the return of Azerbaijanis displaced from its territory, investigating and rectifying the rights violations committed against them,” the Community added.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also urged the Fletcher School not to host this provocative event.

News.Az