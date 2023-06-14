Western Azerbaijan Community urges international community to put serious pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged the international community to exert serious pressure on Armenia to prevent this country from taking actions contradicting international law.

“The Armenian government does not allow the return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and continues to destroy the Azerbaijani cultural heritage. Armenia refuses to accept a UN mission to prepare for the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes and a UNESCO fact-finding mission to assess the state of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. Moreover, the Armenian government does not respond to the calls of the Western Azerbaijani Community for dialogue,” the Community said in a statement.

It was also noted that Armenia continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. “Armenia’s Foreign Ministry issued a call to send some kind of mission to Azerbaijan and accused Azerbaijan of intending to “carry out ethnic cleansing”.”

“The greatest hypocrisy is that the Armenian government, which has repeatedly declared its "respect for the principles of international law," including the principle of territorial integrity, and has not left a single Azerbaijani on its territory, makes absurd statements about the intention of the Azerbaijani side to "conduct ethnic cleansing" and talks about human rights. All this clearly demonstrates the anti-Azerbaijani policy of Armenia and its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also demanded that the Armenian government abandon its policy that contradicts international law and human rights, create conditions for the safe and dignified return of exiled Azerbaijanis to their homes within the framework of international verification and guarantees mechanisms, and accept UN and UNESCO missions for this purpose.

News.Az