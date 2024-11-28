Western Azerbaijan Community urges Poland to avoid actions that could aggravate regional situation

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged Poland to refrain from actions that could aggravate the situation in the South Caucasus.

In its statement, the Community expressed its deep concern over Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.“We have repeatedly emphasized that majority of areas patrolled by the EU Mission in Armenia are historical places of residence for the Western Azerbaijanis, who have been repeatedly subjected to deportation, and witnessed the destruction and devastation of their lands. Unfortunately, our appeals to the European Union in this regard have remained unanswered,” the Community noted.“We remind the Polish President, who stated that he would like Armenians to live peacefully on their land within clearly defined borders, that we have not heard such statements from Poland regarding Azerbaijan whenAzerbaijani territories were under occupation,” it stressed.“Regarding the Polish President's statement that his country “could be more actively involved in the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” we note that Poland has its own problems with neighbouring countries, and it would be more logical for Poland to focus on resolving its own problems.”“We urge Poland to avoid steps that could aggravate the situation in the South Caucasus. Armenia must understand that it is impossible to achieve peace in the region through cheap shows like “binocular diplomacy” or by looking to adventurers like Luis Ocampo and Greta Thunberg as “new saviors”,” the Community added.

News.Az