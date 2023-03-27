Western Azerbaijan Community waiting for response from President of European Council and PACE: Spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community sent appeals to President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), calling on those institutions to ensure the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return, as well as to conduct monitoring in this regard, the community spokesperson, Ulviyya Zulfikar, said told Report, News.Az informs.

The spokesperson said that the Community is waiting for an answer to the appeals both from President of the European Council Charles Michel and the PACE.

“The return of Western Azerbaijanis is a matter of human rights, and the charters of each of the mentioned international organizations have clauses and obligations related to those human rights. From this point of view, those institutions should respond to our request regarding the provision of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijanis and should not ignore this request,” she said.

The spokesperson emphasized that all Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia should return to their lands.

“Deportation is a crime against humanity. It is the basic human right of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots to return to their homes and lands of their birth,” U. Zulfikar added.

