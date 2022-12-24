Western Azerbaijan is our historical land - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Western Azerbaijan is our historical land, which is confirmed by a number of historical documents, historical maps and our history itself,” said President Ilham Aliyev in a meeting with a group of intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “Unfortunately, the Armenians razed all our historical and religious monuments in Western Azerbaijan to the ground, as they did in Karabakh. They wanted to erase the historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, but they could not achieve their goals. Because there is history, there are documents and there are maps. The map displayed in this building, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century, once again shows that Western Azerbaijan is the historical land of Azerbaijan. The names of cities and villages are of Azerbaijani origin, and we know perfectly well that the Azerbaijani people have lived in the territory of the present-day Armenia throughout history.”

The head of state added that the main task now was to let the whole world know about that. “Work in this direction has already started, but I am sure that the community will do this work in a more focused and result-oriented manner.”

News.Az