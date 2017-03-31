What does March 31 date remind Baku residents of? - POLL

+ ↺ − 16 px

"ACT Azerbaijan" presents results of the survey it conducted on February 22nd – 27th in Baku city.

Armenian dashnak units committed a massive genocide against Azerbaijanis from Mart 30 to April 3 in different regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Hajigabul, Salyan, Zangazur, Karabakh, Nakhchivan and other territories. Official sources reveaed that 12 thousand of Azerbaijanis have been killed inhumanly, while some 10 thousand have gone missing.

Late president of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev announced March 31 as the Day of Azerbaijani Genocide, which is celebrated annually throughout the country and beyond its borders.

What do Baku residents know about the events which happened 99 years ago?

Majority of respondents – 76% are informed about the March 31 genocide. Women (82%) know this date better than men (70%). One forth of the residents (24%) in Baku said they don’t have any information about the genocide.

About 85% of the youth (aged between 18-24) know what their predecessors suffered from nearly a century ago, while 39% of the residents aged from 35 to 44 said they heard for the first time about the event.

Vast majority (94%) of those who heard about the century-old historical event said a genocide happened against Azerbaijanis on March 31 in 1918. Almost all youth (aged between 25 and 34) and members of elderly generation (aged between 45 and 54) recognized the date as the date of genocide.

Some 4 % hesitated to answer.

Other 2 % confused this date with the date of establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. One fifth (21%) of those who answered correctly to the question were old people(aged 65 and over).

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on February 22nd – 27th. The incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

