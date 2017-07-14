What drinks do Baku residents prefer to quensh their thirst in hot summer days? - POLL

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted in Baku on April 19 – May 1.

Simultaneously with the arrival of summer Baku residents start talking too much about the weather and weather forecast for each day. Everyone, from seven to seventy complain about the hot weather. This is the “topic of summer” for all in Baku through tens decades. Interestingly, what helps Bakuvians kill their thirst during hot summer days?

Still water is the best choice against thirst among vast majority of Baku residents (76 %). Half of the people (48 %) drink tea to get rid of thirst. One fifth of Bakuvians consume stewed fruit or flavored fizzy drinks for this purpose (each 20%). Thirst is killed by sparkled water for 16% of Baku people. Buttermilk comes to help 17% of city residents. While 12% of people prefer natural juice to quench the thirst of summer, beer is the choice of only 3%.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19th – May 1st. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

