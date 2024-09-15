What is known about the situation in Kursk region as of September 14
On September 14, Russia returned 103 servicemen who had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region . This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, noting that the prisoner exchange was the result of negotiation processes. In exchange, the Russian side handed over 103 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The released Russian soldiers were taken to Belarus, where they received psychological and medical assistance. All those released will be returned to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) acted as a mediator in the exchange.
This is not the first exchange of prisoners during the fighting in the Kursk region. On August 24, Russia returned 115 of its servicemen who had been captured under similar circumstances. According to State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev, most of those captured were conscripts serving on the border. Later, the "Akhmat-Chechnya" regiment evacuated 51 conscripts from the combat zone in the Kursk region, as reported by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
In recent days, the "North" group of Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Kursk region. According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Darino, Nikolaevo-Darino, Pokrovsky, and Borki. As a result of these strikes, Ukrainian forces lost military equipment and a vehicle.
The same group of forces repelled five counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the directions of Maryevka, Lyubimovka, Obukhovka, and Russkaya Konopelka. Two more attacks by the UAF on Obukhovka and Borki were thwarted. During the fighting, the Ukrainian side lost armored vehicles and a significant amount of personnel.
Attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through the Russian border in the areas of Novy Put, Medvezhye, and Veseloe were also repelled with the support of artillery and aviation. The UAF lost 15 units of armored vehicles, and five Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the fighting in the Kursk direction, Ukrainian forces have lost more than 13,100 soldiers, 110 tanks, 26 multiple launch rocket systems, and other military equipment.
Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by Russian forces have complained about disorganization within their ranks and a lack of food and water, reported Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the "Akhmat" special forces. According to him, many Ukrainian soldiers are panicked and trying to flee Russian territory. Alaudinov also noted that UAF forces on the Sudzha front suffered heavy losses, and his unit destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment.
It was also reported that foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine showed little effectiveness during the invasion of the Kursk region. According to sources in Russian security services, these mercenaries hide behind Ukrainian soldiers and are unable to find shelter, as they are detected either by artillery, missiles, or Russian forces advancing deeper into enemy territory.
On September 14, Senator Darya Lantratova and State Duma deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina visited the Kursk region. During their visit, they discussed the provision of humanitarian warehouses and the possibility of expanding their storage capacity. Another important issue was the provision of additional support to residents of the border areas, particularly schoolchildren and preschoolers.
Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova also visited a temporary accommodation center in the Bryansk region, where evacuees from the Kursk region are being housed. Among them are 21 people, including five children. Moskalkova noted that there were no complaints regarding living conditions and food.
The authorities of the Kursk region, together with the Russian Union of the Tourism Industry and Russian Railways, launched a social initiative aimed at supporting children from the border areas. As part of the program, 32 families with gifted children were sent on vacation to Sochi. Regional government representatives, who saw them off, emphasized the importance of such support for the residents of border areas.
