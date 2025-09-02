What is the best crypto to buy now? Remittix, Cardano or PEPE

Markets are warming up again, and the hunt for the best crypto to buy now usually comes down to two things: momentum and real-world value.

That’s why desks keep short-listing cardano (ADA), pepe (PEPE) and utility-first remittix (RTX). Here’s the clear, no-spin read.

Cardano: close to $1 and patience is paying

Cardano trades near $0.90 today, holding thick liquidity and a top-10 market cap. Bulls like that ADA keeps defending higher zones on pullbacks, but they want a clean reclaim of the dollar mark before calling trend continuation. In other words, the structure looks constructive; confirmation still matters.

Source: CMC Community

Analysts are watching a simple ladder: sustained closes over $1 open room toward mid-$1s if momentum sticks. A recent roundup pointed to a bull-flag setup and rising futures volume, arguing a break higher is plausible if the market stays risk-on. That keeps ADA on “accumulate on dips” lists while traders wait for the signal.

Pepe: high-beta fuel when flows turn

Pepe changes hands around $0.000011, with heavy 24-hour volume that suits short-term rotations. The appeal is simple: tiny unit price, deep books and quick moves when liquidity thins.

Source: Tradingview



Recent CMC notes highlight mixed conditions memecoins have faced headwinds, yet large holders kept adding on dips, hinting at support underneath. For traders, that means PEPE can sprint when the tape goes green but it still needs acceptance above nearby supply to sustain a trend.

Remittix (RTX): the payfi pick with real users in mind

Remittix focuses on payouts you can actually use. You send crypto; the other person receives money in a bank account with low fees, a simple job that speaks to freelancers, remote teams and small businesses. The first centralized exchange is confirmed at BitMart, the site banner shows “Next CEX reveal at $22M” and the wallet beta is locked for September 15th 2025 with Ethereum + Solana support. On the buy panel, RTX sits at $0.0987 with about 617M tokens already purchased visible traction before wider venue access.

Why some rank RTX as the best crypto to buy now

Built for real payments, not just charts crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries noted in product updates.

Confirmed exchange access via BitMart, improving discovery and liquidity from day one.

Clear next headline investors can track: next CEX reveal at $22M on the homepage banner.

Beta wallet ships with ETH + SOL rails for speed and low fees.

Choosing between the three

If you want steadier structure, cardano near the $1 pivot is a patient bet if the breakout sticks. For high-beta bursts, pepe remains a crowd favorite when flows turn risk-on. If you’re after practical utility with catalysts, remittix blends under-$1 entry, a confirmed BitMart listing, a dated wallet launch and live progress toward another listing are why many research notes now include RTX when they talk about the best crypto to buy now.

News.Az