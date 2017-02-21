What powers does Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President have?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan upon President Ilham Aliyev’s order signed on February 21.

According to the amendments made to the Constitution following the referendum held on 26 September 2016, First Vice-President and Vice-Presidents of the Azerbaijan Republic are appointed and dismissed by the President of the Azerbaijani Republic, APA reported.



A citizen of the Azerbaijani Republic, possessing voting right and university degree, having no liabilities in other states, can be appointed to the post of Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Republic.



The First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic and his/her family are provided for at the state expense. The security of the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Republic and his/her family members is ensured by special security teams. Whenever the President of the Azerbaijan Republic resigns from his post ahead of time, extraordinary elections of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic are held during the period of 60 days. In such case, until new President of the Azerbaijan Republic is elected, the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic will carry out powers of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic. If the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Republic resigns, becomes incapable of carrying out his/her powers due to illness, the Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic gets the status of the First Vice-President and carries out duties of the President. During the term of office the Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Republic can not be detained, arrested, brought to criminal and sentenced to administrative penalties cases except in cases of flagrante delicto.



The immunity of the Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Republic might be stopped only by President of the Azerbaijani Republic, based on the appeal of the Prosecutor General of the Azerbaijani Republic.

