What President Ilham Aliyev said about France is totally true: UN delegation member

“I want to thank President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the people of New Caledonia for his remarks about France at the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau. What President Ilham Aliyev said about France is completely true,” said Member of the United Nations (UN) delegation Magalie Tingal, News.Az reports.

She noted that the third referendum held on December 12, 2021, is still a big issue. As the majority of the voters could not take part in the referendum due to the pandemic restrictions, Magalie Tingal noted. “We are going to appeal to the International Court of Justice. France is implementing a new kind of colonialism against us; this is financial colonialism.”

She stressed the importance of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement for her people. “Our country and population are relatively small. That’s why we want our voice to be heard in the geopolitical issues of our region.”

News.Az