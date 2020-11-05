US VICE News channel highlights fearlessness of Azerbaijani civilians subjected to missiles attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A correspondent of the US-based VICE News channel Hind Hassan, in her Instagram post, highlighted the fearlessness of Azerbaijani civilians who have been subjected to missiles attacks in Ganja and Tartar cities.

“What struck me about covering the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan was just how much continued support there is for the war despite the death and destruction it's caused. We watched people bury their children and in their next breath exclaim that they did not want a ceasefire. They say they have tried diplomacy for 27 years to no avail and that the 700,000+ who were displaced from Karabakh - which surrounds Nagorno-Karabakh and was also under the control of Armenia - must be allowed to return,” she said.

The journalist also shared a photo of Timur Khaligov holding his 10 months old baby girl Narin's clothes near the site of the attack that killed her in Ganja, Azerbaijan on the 17th of October. She also posted photos of houses destroyed, as well as relatives of those killed as a result of missile strikes on Ganja and Tartar cities of Azerbaijan.

First photo: Timur Xaligov holds his 10 months old baby Narin's clothes near the site of the attack that killed her in Ganja, Azerbaijan on the 17th of October.

Second photo: locals, family and friends gather at the home of 16 year-old Orkhan who was killed by shrapnel from a missile strike in Tartar, Azerbaijan.

Third photo: a woman prays for the dead along side her family in Ganja city, Azerbaijan.

Fourth photo: destruction of houses in residential area in Ganja city.

News.Az