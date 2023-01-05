What years are covered by the first stage of registration of those deported from Western Azerbaijan?

“The process of registration of fellow compatriots deported from Western Azerbaijan in the last century first covers those expelled from those territories in 1988-1991. The majority of our fellow compatriots deported in that period are alive. They have ID cards (passports), as well as documents on their education in the Armenian SSR and property,” the press secretary of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Ulviyya Zulfikar, has told AZERTAC.

Ulviyya Zulfikar added: “Since the latest deportation (1988-1991) happened recently, we have started the process from that period in order to accelerate the work. The population of more than 150 out of 300 settlements where Azerbaijanis used to live has been registered, and work in this direction continues.”

The press secretary also said that Azerbaijanis expelled from their ancestral homes during other deportations (1905, 1918-1920, 1948-1953) are also being registered. “However, the focus is on the deportation of 1988-1991. After this process has been completed, the registration of victims and their successors from previous years will be carried out in full.”

