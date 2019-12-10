WhatsApp will stop working on millions of smartphones worldwide in 2020

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of smartphones worldwide in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms, according to The Daily Mail.

From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.

Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019 — the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS.

WhatsApp said ‘because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time’.

The Facebook-owned messenger service will continue to provide support for devices running Android 4.0.3 onwards and iPhones running iOS 9 and onwards.

'On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts,' the company said in a blog post.

'If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you'll be able to use it until February 1, 2020.'

News.Az

News.Az