+ ↺ − 16 px

There is such a common saying: when diplomats become silent, cannons speak.

This applies to any conflict, in particular, the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The settlement of this conflict is the main foreign policy and internal political task for Azerbaijan. And as the President and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan repeatedly stated, Baku stands for peaceful settlement of the conflict. But to establish truce, your opponent must hear you. However, the recent actions, the statements of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian show that the Armenian foreign minister does not assist the conflict resolution, but has turned into the very ... problem.

The Azerbaijani side has become accustomed to Nalbandian's delusions. That is, we have not heard anything sensible, effective, substantive from the Armenian Minister regarding the settlement of the conflict. And we hardly will. Then the question arises: why bother to negotiate with this person?

Well, let's consider at least Nalbandian's statement, according to which, "speaking about the inadmissibility of the status quo, Azerbaijan itself violates the ceasefire regime and thereby does not allow creating an atmosphere for the advancement of the negotiations." In other words, according to him, Azerbaijan serves to preserve the status quo contrary to its interests.

Well, is it not a nonsense? Azerbaijan, like no one else, is interested in moving the settlement process off the ground, because the extremely unstable status quo does not bode well for either side. At least, practice shows that the situation on the contact line is constantly tense, and from time to time this situation is heated to a maximum, turning into a battle of a still local nature. One of the examples of such clashes was observed in April last year, provoked by the shooting of civilians by Armenian snipers.

But no one will give guarantees that the next provocation of Armenians will not lead to the resumption of a full-pledged war to claim not hundreds but thousands, if not tens of thousands, lives, given the armaments at the disposal of the parties.

Not for comparison but for the sake of justice it should be noted that Nalbandian's predeceder, Oskanian, better understood the need for active negotiation to resolve the conflict as soon as possible, especially for the benefit of Armenia. This is proven by today's situation in this country, which has almost completely lost its sovereignty, is in a deadlock and isolation because of Russia's suffocating claws. This situation is the worst for Armenia.

It turns out that no one before has ever caused so much harm to the negotiation process as Nalbandyan now does.

Do you know what is the reason? He does not hide his hatred for Azerbaijan. He is an ardent opponent of the negotiation process, any dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and is deafly closed to all proposals. And he says one thing during the meeting and another thing after it.

The conclusion is that it is very costly for the Armenian people to pay for the transit flights to Moscow for the instructions of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, before and after the negotiation processes and meetings on the international platform with Azerbaijan. He 'brilliantly copes' with his mission.

The situation Armenia is worse than ever for Armenia, and Nalbandian contributes to this state of affairs. The Armenian people must realize and try to change it, rather than flee the country. After all, what the current generation does not cope with, falls even a heavier burden on their children.

News.Az

News.Az