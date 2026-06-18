Where could the next major conflict erupt in the Middle East?

Where could the next major conflict erupt in the Middle East?

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The Middle East remains one of the world’s most volatile regions, where local disputes can quickly become regional crises. Wars, proxy rivalries, sectarian divisions, territorial disputes, weakened states, foreign military involvement and competition over energy routes all increase the risk of new conflict.

The question is not whether the region faces tension. It clearly does. The more important question is where the next major conflict could erupt — and whether it would remain local or expand into a wider regional confrontation, News.az reports.

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Several flashpoints stand out: southern Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the Red Sea, the Gulf and the Iran-Israel rivalry. Each carries its own risks, but all are connected by a broader struggle for influence involving regional and global powers.

1. Lebanon-Israel Border

Southern Lebanon is one of the most dangerous potential flashpoints in the Middle East.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have repeatedly pushed the area close to full-scale war. Hezbollah remains one of the strongest non-state armed groups in the region, while Israel views the group’s military presence near its northern border as a direct security threat.

A major conflict could begin through rocket fire, airstrikes, assassinations, border incursions or miscalculation. Even a limited exchange could escalate quickly because both sides possess significant military capabilities.

A new Lebanon-Israel war would likely be far more destructive than previous rounds of fighting. It could devastate Lebanese infrastructure, force mass displacement in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, and draw in Iran-linked groups across the region.

2. Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Gaza remains one of the most explosive conflict zones in the region.

The humanitarian situation, political deadlock, Israeli military operations, Palestinian armed activity and lack of a durable political settlement create constant risk of renewed escalation.

Even when large-scale fighting slows, the underlying causes remain unresolved. These include control of territory, blockade conditions, hostage and prisoner issues, reconstruction, security guarantees and Palestinian political representation.

A new Gaza escalation could also trigger unrest in the West Bank, violence in Jerusalem, rocket fire from other fronts and diplomatic crises across the Arab world.

3. The West Bank

The West Bank is another major risk area.

Expanding settlements, Israeli raids, Palestinian armed groups, weak Palestinian Authority control and rising public anger have created a highly unstable environment.

Unlike Gaza, the West Bank is deeply interconnected with Israeli cities, settlements, roads and security infrastructure. This makes escalation especially difficult to contain.

A major uprising or collapse of Palestinian Authority control could create a prolonged security crisis involving Israel, Palestinian factions and regional actors.

4. Iran-Israel Rivalry

The Iran-Israel confrontation is one of the most serious strategic risks in the Middle East.

For years, the two sides have fought through cyberattacks, covert operations, assassinations, proxy groups and strikes in third countries. The danger is that this shadow war could become a direct military conflict.

Potential triggers include attacks on nuclear facilities, missile strikes, assassinations of senior figures, attacks on embassies, or major operations involving Iran-backed groups.

A direct Iran-Israel war could affect Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the Gulf and global energy markets. It is one of the few scenarios with the potential to become a truly regional war.

5. Syria

Syria remains fragmented after years of civil war.

Different parts of the country are influenced or controlled by the Syrian government, opposition groups, Kurdish forces, Turkish-backed factions, Iranian-linked groups, Russian forces and U.S.-supported partners.

This makes Syria a permanent arena for competing interests.

A major conflict could erupt through Turkish operations against Kurdish forces, Israeli strikes on Iran-linked positions, clashes between militias, jihadist activity, or renewed fighting between the government and opposition groups.

Syria’s danger lies in its complexity. Too many armed actors operate in the same space, and even a small incident can create wider consequences.

6. Iraq

Iraq is less visible than some other hotspots, but it remains vulnerable.

The country faces pressure from Iran-linked militias, U.S. military presence, political fragmentation, corruption, economic frustration and unresolved disputes between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Iraq could become a battlefield again if tensions between Iran and the United States or Israel intensify.

Militia attacks, U.S. retaliation, political paralysis or internal unrest could all destabilize the country. Iraq’s central location makes it a critical link in the region’s wider security chain.

7. Yemen and the Red Sea

Yemen remains one of the region’s most dangerous unresolved conflicts.

Although the intensity of the civil war has shifted over time, the country remains divided among rival authorities and armed groups. The Houthis continue to play a major regional role, especially through their ability to threaten Red Sea shipping.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. Attacks on commercial vessels, naval operations, missile launches or retaliation by foreign powers could turn Yemen from a local conflict into an international security crisis.

Any major disruption in the Red Sea would affect global trade, energy prices and supply chains.

8. The Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

The Gulf remains central to global energy security.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important oil transit routes in the world. Any military confrontation involving Iran, Gulf states, the United States or Israel could threaten shipping and energy exports.

Possible triggers include attacks on tankers, drone strikes on energy infrastructure, naval incidents, sanctions disputes or escalation linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Even a short crisis in the Gulf could have global economic consequences.

9. Turkey-Syria-Iraq Border Zone

The border areas involving Turkey, Syria and Iraq remain unstable.

Turkey conducts military operations against Kurdish armed groups, while Kurdish forces operate across parts of Syria and Iraq. The presence of multiple state and non-state actors creates frequent security risks.

A wider conflict could emerge if Turkish operations expand, if Kurdish groups retaliate, or if Syrian and Iraqi authorities become more directly involved.

This front is unlikely to trigger a full regional war by itself, but it could produce a prolonged cross-border conflict.

10. Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean

Although Libya is often treated separately from the core Middle East, it remains part of the broader regional security environment.

The country is divided among rival political and military factions, with foreign powers supporting different sides. A breakdown in fragile arrangements could restart major fighting.

Libya also matters because of migration routes, energy resources and Eastern Mediterranean competition.

A renewed Libyan war could involve regional powers more directly and destabilize North Africa and the Mediterranean.

Which Hotspot Is Most Likely to Explode First?

The most immediate risks are likely concentrated in three areas: Lebanon, Gaza/West Bank and the Iran-Israel confrontation.

Lebanon is dangerous because Israel and Hezbollah are heavily armed and already locked in a cycle of confrontation.

Gaza and the West Bank are dangerous because unresolved political and humanitarian conditions make repeated escalation likely.

Iran-Israel tensions are dangerous because they connect multiple fronts and could transform local conflicts into a wider regional war.

Yemen and the Red Sea also remain highly risky because maritime security incidents can quickly draw in external powers.

Why Conflicts Spread So Quickly in the Middle East

Middle Eastern conflicts often spread because alliances and proxy networks are deeply interconnected.

A strike in Gaza can trigger rocket fire from Lebanon. An attack on Iran-linked forces in Syria can lead to retaliation in Iraq. A crisis in Yemen can affect shipping in the Red Sea. A confrontation in the Gulf can shake global energy markets.

This interconnectedness means that even local conflicts rarely remain completely local.

The region’s security system is shaped by overlapping rivalries: Israel vs Iran, Iran vs Gulf states, Turkey vs Kurdish armed groups, rival Palestinian factions, state governments vs militias, and global powers competing for influence.

Conclusion

The next major Middle East conflict could erupt in several places, but the most dangerous flashpoints are Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the Red Sea and the Gulf.

The highest-risk scenario is a conflict that links several fronts at once — for example, a direct Iran-Israel confrontation that activates armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Middle East does not lack warning signs. The real challenge is preventing one local incident from triggering a wider war.

For now, southern Lebanon, the Palestinian territories and the Iran-Israel rivalry remain the most likely places where the next major conflict could begin.

News.Az