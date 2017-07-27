White House expects Russia and Iran sanctions bill may undergo more changes
US President Donald Trump’s administration anticipates that the Russia and Iran sanctions bill may be further modified, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sander
"Senator Corker came out earlier today and said he is not fully supportive of where the bill stands. We expect that there is a possibility that more changes take place," Sanders stated. "We gonna (sic) see what it looks like before we make the final decision".
