White House says no agreement reached at US-North Korean summit

The White House says no joint agreement was reached between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their second summit in Hanoi.

“No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future,” press secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement.

Sanders added: “President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left the summit venue, Hanoi’s oldest hotel Sofitel Legend Metropole, earlier than planned.

Reports say nothing about the reasons for the two leaders’ early departure. According to the official schedule made public by the White House earlier, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were to meet at a working lunch after the negotiations and then take part in a joint ceremony to sign documents. After that, at 16:00 local time (12:00 Moscow time), Trump was to give a news conference in the hotel he stays in. News.Az









