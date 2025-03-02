White House says Trump ate Zelensky's lunch
Trump and Zelenskyy sparred in an Oval Office meeting. Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump literally and figuratively ate his lunch after an altercation with Volodymyr Zelensky.
"He enjoyed the dinner. <...> He literally and figuratively ate President Zelensky's dinner. It was his decision [to cancel the official dinner with Zelensky]," Leavitt said, touching on a corresponding question from the Fox News host, News.Az informs via TASS.
On Friday, after the meeting between Trump and Zelensky was interrupted, Fox News correspondent Jackie Heinrich wrote in X that the lunch prepared for the talks was supposed to be given to the White House press service staff.