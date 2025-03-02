White House says Trump ate Zelensky's lunch

+ ↺ − 16 px

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump literally and figuratively ate his lunch after an altercation with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"He enjoyed the dinner. <...> He literally and figuratively ate President Zelensky's dinner. It was his decision [to cancel the official dinner with Zelensky]," Leavitt said, touching on a corresponding question from the Fox News host, News.Az informs via TASS.

On Friday, after the meeting between Trump and Zelensky was interrupted, Fox News correspondent Jackie Heinrich wrote in X that the lunch prepared for the talks was supposed to be given to the White House press service staff.

News.Az