White House: Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, a White House official confirmed Wednesday, amid growing diplomatic activity aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The possible face-to-face meeting would mark the first direct encounter between a sitting U.S. president and Putin since President Joe Biden met the Russian leader in Geneva in June 2021—eight months before Russia invaded Ukraine in what became the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said both Moscow and Kyiv had expressed interest in engaging with Trump.

“The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskiy,” Leavitt said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also confirmed he spoke with Trump, although details of their conversation remain undisclosed.

The New York Times reported that Trump told European leaders in a call on Wednesday that he intended to meet Putin first, potentially followed by a trilateral meeting involving both Putin and Zelenskiy.

“There’s a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

The diplomatic overtures come just two days before a Friday deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to peace terms or face additional U.S. sanctions.

Trump’s administration is preparing a new wave of secondary sanctions—targeting countries that continue purchasing Russian exports, particularly oil. The White House has indicated China could be among the nations affected.

“We did it with India. We’re doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China,” Trump said, referring to the 25% tariffs recently imposed on India over its Russian oil imports.

On Wednesday, Russian President Putin met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. Trump described the meeting on Truth Social as having achieved “great progress,” though he later clarified it was not yet a breakthrough.

The Kremlin also issued a cautiously optimistic statement, with a senior aide calling the talks "useful and constructive."

Putin and Zelenskiy have not held face-to-face talks since December 2019, and relations between the two leaders remain deeply hostile.

While a potential Trump-Putin meeting could represent a major development in the ongoing conflict, diplomatic experts remain cautious about the likelihood of concrete results, especially given the lack of recent progress in ceasefire negotiations.

