WHO: 5G mobile networks do not spread COVID-19

Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks, and COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks, said the World Health Organization (WHO). 

“COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” WHO noted. 


