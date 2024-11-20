WHO approves Japanese mpox vaccine for emergency use

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that it has granted emergency use approval for a Japanese mpox vaccine developed by KM Biologics Co., marking its second approval for a vaccine against the infectious disease.

This move aims to address a recent surge in mpox cases, particularly in Africa, News.Az reports.The approval follows the earlier acceptance of a vaccine by Bavarian Nordic A/S of Denmark in September. The WHO stated that this decision will help increase access to vaccines in areas experiencing a rise in mpox outbreaks.Originally developed for smallpox, the vaccine has been approved in Japan for use against mpox. Japan applied for emergency use approval with the WHO in August.In response to the outbreak, Japan has pledged to donate 3.05 million doses of the vaccine, along with specialized needles, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the countries hardest hit by the disease. The WHO declared a public health emergency in August due to the alarming rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and surrounding countries.As of 2024, mpox has spread to 80 countries, including 19 in Africa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo alone has reported over 39,000 suspected cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

