WHO: Azerbaijan aims to purchase new developed tests

Azerbaijan aims to purchase new developed tests, Head of the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports on May 22.

Harmanci made the remarks Friday at a briefing on the REACT-C19 project results.

“The Azerbaijani government always purchases new and qualitative tests. To detect the cases of coronavirus, PSR tests have been conducting. Presently, serological tests for coronavirus are being developed, which detect whether or not a person has had the virus; that is, the tests detect the presence of antibodies of the immune system against the virus. Azerbaijan aims to acquire these tests. As a result, the number of infected people will become known," said Harmanci.

Harmanci added that although after softening the quarantine regime, the number of patients is growing, this cannot be considered the second wave of the pandemic.

News.Az