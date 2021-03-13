WHO chief expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attended a virtual discussion with ambassadors of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva.

The WHO chief said the discussion was very productive, thanking Azerbaijan for initiating a special UNGA session on COVID-19 and a draft resolution on access to vaccines and human rights.

“Thank you for a very productive discussion today, Ambassadors of the Non-Alignment Movement. I especially thank your Chair, Azerbaijan, for initiating the UNGA Special Session on COVID19 and the HRC46 draft resolution on Access to Vaccines and Human Rights,” Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Addressing a virtual summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on January 31, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is planning to initiate a draft resolution on behalf of the NAM at the UN Human Rights Council. Azerbaijan has already submitted this draft resolution on ensuring fair access to COVID-19 vaccines to the UN Human Rights Council.

News.Az