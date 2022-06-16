WHO chief hails significant drop in daily coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan has fallen to its lowest level and the number of daily infections is very low, said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The WHO chief made the remarks while speaking at the 9th Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the Global World Order” that kicked off on Thursday in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports.

Tedros Ghebreyesus called on all countries to rebuild their health systems.

“We must always be prepared for any diseases. It is necessary to work on international resistance,” he added.

News.Az