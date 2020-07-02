WHO chief says 141 COVID-19 vaccines being developed worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (picture) said in an article for The Washington Post newspaper that currently 141 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in the world.

"Consider the vital role that international cooperation is already playing around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. This began almost as soon as the coronavirus’s sequence was shared online, and there are now 141 vaccines in development. Leading candidates may be only months from success. Of course, there is no guarantee of full protection, but we are hopeful", Ghebreyesus said.

He also expressed hope that the United States would continue its cooperation with the WHO despite President Donald Trump's remarks about the withdrawal of funding for the organization.

News.Az