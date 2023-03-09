WHO chief thanks Azerbaijan for organizing Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

In a video message, the WHO chief underscored the danger of the politicization of health care.

“We must fight this. Investing in health care also affects sustainable development, we can also use it to protect human rights," Ghebreyesus added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” has today kicked off.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

News.Az