WHO director general thanks Azerbaijani president

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in calling for equitable and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines at the Human Rights Council.

“Thank you, President Aliyev for your leadership in calling for equitable, affordable, timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines at the UN Human Rights Council. I agree we must do more to ensure vaccines are fairly distributed. Together for vaccine and health equity!” the WHO chief tweeted on Wednesday.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

