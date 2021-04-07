WHO director general thanks Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in calling for equitable and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines at the Human Rights Council.

“Thank you, President Aliyev for your leadership in calling for equitable, affordable, timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines at the UN Human Rights Council. I agree we must do more to ensure vaccines are fairly distributed. Together for vaccine and health equity!” the WHO chief tweeted on Wednesday.

News.Az