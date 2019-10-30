WHO: Cigarettes still cheap in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A lot of work has been done in Azerbaijan to fight smoking, but cigarettes in the country are still cheap, therefore, activities in this direction still continue, Head of the Azerbaijan representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci was speaking at the “Primary healthcare services and capacity building in the fight against noncommunicable diseases” workshop in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 30.

The head of the Azerbaijan representative office noted that Azerbaijan adopted a very important law on combating smoking.

“The adoption of the law is considered a priority, but even more important is the application of a mechanism for its implementation,” Harmanci added. “There are problems in this area.”

The head of the Azerbaijan representative office reminded that this year the next cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and WHO will expire, and a cooperation agreement will be signed for the next two years - 2020 and 2021, in which the control over noncommunicable diseases, protection of maternal and child health will be the main priorities of cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az