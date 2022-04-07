WHO concerned over growing COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe is worrying, Hande Harmanci, told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The rise in infections shows that the pandemic is not over, Harmanci said, calling for continued preventive measures.

The WHO official said that the reason for the increase, especially in Eastern European countries, is likely to be related to the Omicron strain.

“Even versions B1 and B2 of the same strain have appeared, and B2 spreads quickly. High-risk individuals, as well as those over the age of 65, must be protected by health workers. Regardless of the easing of quarantine rules, it is important to wear a mask indoors,” she added.

