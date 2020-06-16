WHO concerned over new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new coronavirus outbreak in China’s capital Beijing arouses serious concerns, the head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, Michael Ryan, told reporters, TASS reports.

"Beijing is a large city and a very dynamic and connected city, so there is always a concern," he said. "And I think you can see that level of concern in the response of the Chinese authorities, so we are tracking that very closely."

"A cluster like this is a concern and it needs to be investigated and controlled—and that is exactly what the Chinese authorities are doing," Ryan noted.

The World Health Organization has offered assistance and support to the Chinese authorities carrying out the probe, and may reinforce its own team in Beijing in the coming days, he said.

News.Az