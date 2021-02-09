WHO expert in Wuhan says lab leak 'very unlikely' as COVID source

The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that a leak from a laboratory was the source of the outbreak, Reuters reports.

During its investigation in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged, the team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.

News.Az