WHO expresses readiness to contribute to building healthcare system in Karabakh and East Zangazur

The World Health Organization is ready to contribute to the process of building a healthcare system in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur, especially in the digital healthcare system, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge said during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Kluge said that the World Health Organization intended to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan. Noting that the organization was ready to contribute extensively to the ongoing reforms in the healthcare system in Azerbaijan, he said the measures taken to establish digital and e-health systems in the country were also very positive.

Kluge noted that the World Health Organization was ready to contribute to the process of building a healthcare system in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur, especially in the digital healthcare system, and work closely with Azerbaijan in that direction. He stressed that Azerbaijan could become one of the regional centers providing health services in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

