WHO, FAO organize World Antibiotic Awareness Week in Azerbaijan

World Health Organization Office in Azerbaijan (WHO) in collaboration with Partnership and Liaison Office of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) organized a roundtable discussion devoted to World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW), which will last from 12 to 16 November 2018, said the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

Key experts from ministries of Health, Agriculture and Justice, as well as Food Safety Agency, Medical University and representatives of UN agencies in Azerbaijan attended the event.

They discussed the role and responsibilities of relative stakeholders, including food agencies, universities and mass media in awareness raising initiatives on antibiotics.

The event is implemented within the framework of global initiative of WHO, FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) Sub-Regional Representation for Central Asia for WAAW 2018.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing threat to global health. As a result of infection with multidrug resistant bacteria an estimated 700,000 people die each year worldwide, while European Union alone accounts for 33,000 deaths each year.

To combat antimicrobial resistance “One Health” approach has been endorsed that is considered the only workable way to make real progress in the region and the world.

The One Health approach recognizes that the health of humans, animals and ecosystems are interconnected. It involves applying a coordinated, collaborative, multidisciplinary and cross-sectoral approach to address potential or existing risks that originate at the animal-human-ecosystems interface.

News.Az

