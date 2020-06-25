WHO: Global COVID-19 situation tense, despite improvements in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite that the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has improved in Europe, globally it is not encouraging, said Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

Harmanci made the remarks Thursday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“One vaccine is being tested and it is expected to be available till late 2020,” head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan added. “A batch of personal protective equipment was supplied to Azerbaijan and two more batches will be supplied.”

News.Az