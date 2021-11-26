WHO hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to countering COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has met with Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge as part of her working visit to the Russian Federation, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova pointed out the productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO, adding that the diversity of the relations with the WHO has been active in Azerbaijan since 1994.

She highlighted the anti-COVID-19 steps taken in Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan is one of the countries making effort to achieve equal and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines. The high assessment given by the WHO to Azerbaijan's contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale confirms once again the importance of the country’s initiatives for the whole world,” Speaker Gafarova mentioned.

“Within a short period, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries and international organizations, including a voluntary donation of USD 10 million to the WHO,” Gafarova noted.

“The Turkic Council summit held in April 2020, the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in May the same year and the special session of the UN General Assembly rallying heads of states and governments in December last year, all on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, reaffirm that Azerbaijan is a strong state ready to take responsibility for addressing global problems. Those initiatives demonstrated Azerbaijan’s commitment to international solidarity and cooperation once more,” she added.

Hans Kluge hailed Azerbaijan’s contribution to countering the pandemic and the efforts to check its spread and underlined the successful continuation of this process now. The WHO Regional Director stressed that the steps the Azerbaijani Government had taken at the early stages of the pandemic and the decisions that followed showed that the situation was under the full control of the Azerbaijani President. Kluge also thanked Azerbaijan for its support and contribution to the global pandemic response, saying that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to take measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues.

News.Az