WHO hails Azerbaijan’s great possibilities for COVID-19 testing

Azerbaijan has significantly expanded the possibilities on testing people for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said Head of WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

She made the remarks Thursday during the presentation ceremony of the REACT-C19 project aimed at strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

Harmanci noted that currently 18 laboratories operate in Azerbaijan.

"Previously, there were two laboratories. Tests that are used in Azerbaijan are made in Germany and other European countries," she added.

