Who is Michel Barnier?
- Politics
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier, the former European Union Brexit negotiator, as the new Prime Minister of France.
It should be noted that in December 2021, Michel Barnier made an illegal visit to the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, accompanying Valérie Pécresse, a French presidential candidate, on a one-day trip. This visit was a violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and international law, as it was not authorized by Azerbaijani authorities.
