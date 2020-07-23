Yandex metrika counter

WHO mission arrives in Azerbaijan to assess anti-coronavirus measures

The mission of the WHO Regional Office for Europe has arrived in Azerbaijan to assess measures on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan.

The mission is aimed at assessing the current situation in the region and making appropriate recommendations.

The WHO mission held a meeting with Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and other health officials.

During the meeting, the current situation and measures taken against COVID-19 were discussed.


News.Az 

