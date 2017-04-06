WHO official: 75% people with depression don't receive adequate treatment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people with depressive disorders in the European region amounts to 40 million.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab said that although depression can be treated and prevented, at least 75% of all people suffering from major depression do not receive adequate treatment: "At worst, depression leads to suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death among 15–29 year-olds, after road traffic accidents".

She said that although depression is twice as common among women as among men, suicide rates are higher among men: "In low- and middle-income countries in the region, 4 males committed suicide for every 1 female in 2015".

News.Az

