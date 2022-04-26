WHO official praises Azerbaijani president’s initiative on COVID-19 vaccines within NAM

+ ↺ − 16 px

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henry Kluge expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for productive cooperation and the initiative on COVID-19 vaccines within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Azerbaijan has made a valuable contribution to the fight against the pandemic, Kluge, who is on a visit to Baku, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The WHO official also commended the vaccination rate in Azerbaijan. “The number of coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan is decreasing every day due to the rapid response in the country and the implementation of the vaccination process, which is taking place at the highest level,” he added.

News.Az