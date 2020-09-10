WHO: Over 30 COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials, including in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 30 vaccines against COVID-19 are currently undergoing clinical trials in different countries, including in Russia, and this is very encouraging, the World Health Organization's (WHO) spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic said, Sputnik reports.

"WHO is encouraged by the fact that more than 30 candidate vaccines are currently undergoing various stages of clinical trials, including in Russia," Vujnovic said.

According to her, the WHO continues to interact with Russian scientists and authorities and is looking forward to learning the details of the Russian vaccine trials.

News.Az

News.Az