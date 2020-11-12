WHO: Over 490,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 490,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 51.25 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 8,500 to exceed 1.27 million.

As of 20.52 (GMT+4) on November 11, as many as 51,251,715 coronavirus cases and 1,270,930 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 490,478 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,570.

Up to now, a daily surge of 613,947 cases recorded on November 7 is a record high number of infections. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 46% of daily COVID-19 cases, amounting to 228,893. South and North America go second (162,848 cases) followed by South East Asia (54,215).

The WHO says that as of November 11, most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (9,990,620), followed by India (8,636,011), Brazil (5,675,032), Russia (1,836,960), France (1,794,717), Spain (1,398,613), Argentina (1,250,499), the UK (1,233,779), Colombia (1,149,063), Italy (995,463), Mexico (972,785) and Peru (923,527).

News.Az